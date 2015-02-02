Feb 2 General Electric Co plans to cut
330 jobs in Texas in its oil and gas division, as it grapples
with pressure on the unit from the drop in oil prices.
The U.S. conglomerate notified Texas state regulators of the
planned layoffs at its beam-pumping manufacturing facility in
Lufkin, Texas, which amount to about 45 percent of the staff at
the location.
GE agreed to buy oilfield pump maker Lufkin Industries for
about $3 billion in 2013, one of several significant deals the
company has struck to boost its presence in oil and gas.
Overall, GE's oil and gas unit employs about 45,000 workers.
"GE Oil & Gas has started restructuring projects to reduce
the cost structure of the Lufkin business," GE spokeswoman
Kristin Schwarz said in a statement. "This includes reducing
employment, which is a decision we don't take lightly but one we
must undertake for the long-term health of the business."
GE's oil and gas investments have come under pressure with
the steep drop in crude prices. The company has warned that its
oil and gas unit could see revenue and profit fall 5.0 percent
this year, as customers of its equipment and services slash
capital expenditure budgets.
Analysts at Moody's Investors Service said in a report
earlier on Monday that the hit to orders and sales may be worse
than indicated by GE's management. However, the analysts said,
"the impact on profitability and segment earnings will be more
muted given anticipated cost savings resulting from aggressive
ongoing restructuring initiatives."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)