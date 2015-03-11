Niskayuna, NEW YORK, March 11 General Electric Co expects to sell 500 of its more highly efficient gas power turbines in the next 15 years, a company executive said on Wednesday during a meeting to spotlight the U.S. conglomerate's ability to innovate.

The H-class gas turbine is designed to be more efficient at converting natural gas to electricity than older turbines. It is a critical new product for GE's power business -- the company's biggest industrial segment -- and its prospects are being closely watched by Wall Street.

"Between now and 2030, our view is we're going to plant 500 (H-class turbines) in the ground," Vic Abate, GE's vice president of power generation products, said during the presentation for investors and analysts at GE's global research center in Niskayuna, New York.

Abate said GE planned to build 7 H-class turbines this year with the capability of delivering 30 in 2016.

The technology event comes as GE seeks greater focus on its industrial manufacturing operations and less on its finance business, a move many investors say will boost its market valuation. Executives from a range of businesses touted GE's ability to speed products to market and draw upon technology from other segments of the diverse manufacturer.

GE reported nearly $5.3 billion in research and development costs last year, including about $1 billion from partners and customers including the U.S. government. It targets research spending at about 5 percent of its industrial sales, which GE's chief technology officer, Mark Little, noted was up from 2 to 3 percent of revenue the company used to spend.

Little defended the company's commitment to research in the oil and gas sector, even as the slide in oil prices has pressured GE's business selling equipment and services to energy customers.

For example, Little said, GE can bring technology to help customers extract fuel sources from hard to reach places.

"This is a great space for GE to be in," Little said. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Christian Plumb)