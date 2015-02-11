(Adds background, comments from GE and Scott Stringer)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Feb 11 General Electric Co
will allow shareholders to nominate their own corporate
directors, becoming one of the few companies to adopt proxy
access reforms in a move that could pave the way for others.
The company said the new bylaws, which went into effect Feb.
6, will allow a single shareholder or a group of up to 20
shareholders who own more than 3 percent of the company's stock
for at least three years to nominate up to 20 percent of the
board's directors.
GE's move, disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, comes at a time when
regulators at the SEC are starting to more closely scrutinize
proxy reforms in general.
"GE just taught corporate America a lesson in what a
responsive board looks like," said New York City Comptroller
Scott M. Stringer, who oversees the city's pension funds and has
filed dozens of shareholder proposals at other companies to
permit proxy access.
"Voluntarily implementing proxy access is a sign that the
push for a significant voice in the boardroom is breaking
through," he added.
Several years ago, the SEC under then-chair Mary Schapiro
adopted rules requiring public companies to let shareholders
nominate directors to corporate boards if certain thresholds
were met. Schapiro is now on the board of GE.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable,
which represent companies' interests on Capitol Hill,
successfully challenged the rules in court, citing concerns that
such rules could advance the agendas of activist investors, who
buy stakes in companies and lobby for management and other
changes.
In an emailed statement, GE said it has "always emphasized
shareowner accountability, and proxy access is another tool to
provide that accountability."
Currently, shareholders must file resolutions on a company
by company basis requesting changes in the bylaws to create a
process for them to nominate directors, unless companies like GE
decide to make the change voluntarily.
Next week, the SEC is slated to hold a roundtable to explore
ways to improve the proxy voting process. Last month, the agency
caused a bit of a stir in the corporate world when it abruptly
announced it would not weigh in on a dispute between Whole Foods
and shareholder James McRitchie over two competing
proposals that would let shareholders nominate directors. [ID:
nL1N0UW011]
Under SEC rules, companies can exclude shareholder proposals
if they are deemed too similar to the ones put forth by
management. The SEC is now re-evaluating this rule.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates that only a handful
of companies have adopted proxy access. Many companies have
actively sought to beat back such efforts.
"GE is a longtime leader in corporate governance, and the
fact that their board has taken this step will raise interest in
dealing with this issue proactively at other boards," said John
Olson, an attorney for Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the shareholders who own
more than three percent of GE shares are the Vanguard Group,
State Street Global Advisors, and the BlackRock
Institutional Trust.
Tom Quaadman, a vice president at the Chamber's Center for
Capital Market Competitiveness, said GE's actions reflect the
proper approach companies should take when weighing this issue.
"It should be up to companies and shareholders to decide,"
he said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Lewis
Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Bernard
Orr)