* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding GE capital exit impacts

* Q1 operating loss per share $1.08

* Q1 GAAP loss per share from continuing operations $1.13 Q1 revenue $29.36 billion, down 12 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $34.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 Industrial Segment revenue $24.4 billion, -1 percent, +3 percent organic; FX impact of about $950 million GE says Q1 oil & gas revenue flat and operating profit +11 percent, on organic basis

* Says quarter-end record backlog of $263 billion, +7 percent versus. Q1 2014

* GE says Q1 industrial segment operating profit margins 14.6 percent, +120 BPS

* GE's Immelt says "We are reshaping the company"

* Says GE Capital Q1 ENI (ex. liquidity) at $303 billion, -19 percent versus. Q1 2014

