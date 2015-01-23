(Adds Immelt comment, Honeywell results)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Jan 23 General Electric Co reported a 9
percent rise in quarterly industrial profit on Friday as its
businesses that sell power-generating turbines and jet engines
helped offset weak sales in its oil and gas unit.
Investors have been concerned that plunging oil prices will
hurt GE's sales of oil equipment if customers slash spending.
Orders in the unit also fell.
"It's going to be an albatross ... as long as energy prices
stay low," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of
Solaris Asset Management. "The sentiment on GE is very negative
here, and I don't see anything in the quarter that is going to
change that."
GE Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt said the U.S.
conglomerate, which is shifting its focus even more to
industrial operations and away from finance, recognized the
risks from low oil prices. But he pointed to other areas of
strength, including the improving U.S. economy.
"The GE world remains balanced," Immelt said on a conference
call with analysts. "Our job is to manage the company through
volatility."
Fourth-quarter net income rose 61 percent to $5.15 billion,
or 51 cents per share, from a year earlier, when results
suffered from GE's move to resolve financial obligations to
Japan's Shinsei Bank.
Excluding pension-related costs, earnings of 56 cents per
share were 1 cent ahead of the analysts' average estimate,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $42 billion, just missing Wall
Street estimates of $42.16 billion.
Shares of GE rose 1.8 percent in morning trading, while
rival Honeywell International Inc, whose sales and
earnings both narrowly beat expectations, gained
3.4 percent.
GE's organic industrial revenue, which excludes the impact of
foreign exchange fluctuations and deals, increased 9 percent.
Sales in the power and water unit, which sells a variety of
turbines and is GE's biggest industrial segment, rose 22
percent, while the aviation division's sales increased 4
percent.
Revenue at the oil and gas division slumped 6 percent but
was flat on an organic basis. Orders at the unit, which sells
oil and gas equipment and services, fell 4 percent on an organic
basis, but its quarterly profit edged up 1 percent.
GE's profit margin for the industrial businesses, which Wall
Street watches closely, rose by 0.5 percentage points to 18.8
percent. The company is cutting costs and simplifying operations
to lift margins.
Through Thursday, GE shares were off 4 percent so far in
2015, against a slight increase for the Standard & Poor's 500
index.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)