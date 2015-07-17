Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
July 17 General Electric Co said on Friday that its quarterly industrial profits rose 5 percent, as stronger performance in its power division offset weak oil segment results, and the company raised its 2015 outlook for its industrial manufacturing businesses.
GE posted a second-quarter net loss of $1.36 billion, or 13 cents per share. Results were weighed down by charges related to GE's massive pullback from its financial services businesses announced in April.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York Editing by W Simon)
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.