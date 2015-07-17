July 17 General Electric Co said on Friday that its quarterly industrial profits rose 5 percent, as stronger performance in its power division offset weak oil segment results, and the company raised its 2015 outlook for its industrial manufacturing businesses.

GE posted a second-quarter net loss of $1.36 billion, or 13 cents per share. Results were weighed down by charges related to GE's massive pullback from its financial services businesses announced in April.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York Editing by W Simon)