NEW YORK Aug 14 General Electric Co is
in talks with Sweden's Electrolux AB and other
parties to sell its household appliances unit, people familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
The business sells home appliances under the GE Monogram, GE
Cafe and Hotpoint brands and could be worth between $2 billion
to $2.5 billion, the people said, asking not to be named because
the matter is not public.
The U.S. diversified conglomerate is trying to sell its home
appliances unit as Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt seeks
to allocate resources to higher growth businesses.
Bloomberg News earlier reported that GE's appliances unit
had drawn interest from Electrolux and consumer development
startup Quirky.
Representatives for GE and Electrolux did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
