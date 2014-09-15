Sept 15 General Electric Co avoided using
a geared design for its new engine for narrowbody jets because
of concerns about weight and reliability, said a top GE
executive on Monday as it battles with rival Pratt & Whitney for
billions of dollars in engine orders.
Pratt, part of United Technologies Corp, developed a
geared turbofan that relies on a gearbox and lets the front fan
operate at a different speed than the rest of the engine, while
on GE's traditionally configured engines the fans run at the
same speed.
Speaking at a Morgan Stanley investor conference, GE Chief
Technology Officer Mark Little said the company had "considered
a geared approach ... and we chose very consciously not to take
that approach."
"Some other application someday, maybe, but not for this
one," Little said at the conference in Dana Point, California,
that was broadcast over the Internet.
Through its joint venture called CFM with France's Safran
, GE is competing against Pratt for airline and other
customers that choose Airbus' new A320neo single-aisle
plane. Both engines promise significant fuel savings over older
models, and Airbus buyers can choose the Pratt or CFM engine.
CFM's LEAP, among other improvements, uses new materials
designed to reduce weight and add durability.
"We thought that the addition of the extra component would
add reliability and weight challenges, and durability challenges
that we could avoid by going the path we went," Little said.
"We like the bet that we've made," Little said.
In response to Little's comments, Pratt & Whitney
spokeswoman Sara Banda said: "We are confident in our PurePower
Geared Turbofan engine technology and this is not just us saying
this," noting that in addition to Airbus, four other aircraft
makers have selected the GTF, including Embraer and
Bombardier Inc.
Pratt has completed more than 10,000 hours of testing for
the GTF engine family, Banda said in an email, after 20 years of
research and $1 billion invested into developing the engine.
Barry Eccleston, president of Airbus Americas Inc, told the
Reuters Aerospace and Defense summit last week that of A320neo
customers, so far about one-third have chosen the LEAP,
one-third have selected the GTF, while one-third remain
undecided.
Pratt has had a smaller presence among commercial engines in
recent years, so the GTF engine is its bid to return to
prominence. By contrast, CFM has been the dominant engine on the
narrowbody planes, including capturing a major portion of the
new narrow-body market because it is the sole engine on Boeing
Co's 737 MAX.
The geared engine architecture won a vote of confidence in
February, when Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc also said it was
pursuing such an approach for its future engines.
Airbus has said the first A320neo flight, which will use
Pratt's GTF engine, is expected sometime this month.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)