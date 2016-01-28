Jan 28 Brookfield Asset Management Inc has been exploring an acquisition in recent months of General Growth Properties Inc (GGP), the U.S. mall operator with a market value of $24 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brookfield, a Canadian asset management firm that through several entities owns around 34 percent of GGP, has approached several potential investment partners, including sovereign wealth funds, to discuss possibly taking GGP private, the sources said this week.

The preliminary deliberations have not advanced, according to the sources, who cautioned there was no certainty Brookfield would make an offer to GGP.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Brookfield declined to comment while GGP did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Mike Stone in New York; Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies in London, Matt Scuffham in Toronto and David French in Dubai; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)