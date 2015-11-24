Nov 24 General Mills Inc will use only
cage-free eggs in its U.S. operations by 2025, it said on
Tuesday, marking the first time the packaged food company has
given a timeline for the switch.
The maker of products including Betty Crocker cake mixes and
Cheerios cereal said in July that it was working toward using
exclusively cage-free eggs in its products but did not provide
specifics on when the process would be completed.
The move comes at a time when the food industry is under
pressure from groups including the Humane Society of the United
States, Mercy for Animals and World Animal Protection, which
have successfully lobbied many companies to adopt animal welfare
practices.
"General Mills is further demonstrating that confining hens
in cages has no place within our food system. We applaud the
company for its great work," said Josh Balk, senior food policy
director for the Humane Society of the United States
Competitor Kellogg Co said in October that it will
source 100 percent cage-free eggs by 2025. Fast-food companies
have made similar announcements. McDonald's Corp said in
September that its 16,000 U.S. and Canadian restaurants will
serve only eggs laid by cage-free chickens within 10 years while
rival Burger King already has committed to using only
cage-free eggs by 2017.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)