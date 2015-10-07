Oct 7 General Mills Canada said the Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios cereals it sold in Canada were not included in the recall announced by General Mills Inc in the United States.

The company said on Wednesday that the Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios cereals sold in Canada could be identified by their bilingual English-French packaging.

General Mills said on Monday that it was recalling 1.8 million boxes of gluten-free Cheerios cereal because they might contain wheat, which could cause adverse reactions in people with gluten allergies. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)