Oct 5 General Mills Inc said it was
recalling 1.8 million boxes of gluten-free Cheerios cereal as
they may contain wheat, which can cause adverse reactions in
people with gluten allergies.
The company said it was recalling the original and honey nut
flavored varieties of Cheerios produced on certain days at its
Lodi, California facility, saying wheat flour may have been
accidentally added to its gluten-free oat flour system at the
facility.
General Mills has been removing artificial colors and
flavors from its products and selling gluten-free cereals to
buck a trend of falling U.S. cereal sales.
The company is transitioning five varieties of Cheerios to
gluten-free to appeal to consumers' changing perception of
healthy food.
Products containing wheat can cause illness or severe
reactions in people with wheat allergies or celiac disease.
Products containing wheat can also cause illness or discomfort
for people with gluten intolerance.
