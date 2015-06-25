June 25 General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mixes, said it would cut 675-725 jobs in its international business under a new restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs and speeding up growth.

The restructuring is expected to result in savings of $45 million-$50 million per year, the company said on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1QRwARD)

The restructuring is expected to be completed by early fiscal 2017, the company said.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)