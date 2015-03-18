By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK, March 18 General Mill Inc,
which owes its return to growth in the United States to its
purchase of organic macaroni-and-cheese maker Annie's Inc and
the popularity of its yogurt, faces a challenge with its
traditional cereal brands.
The maker of Yoplait, Nature Valley and Cheerios reported a
1 percent rise in U.S. sales in the third quarter ended on Feb.
22. It said the results marked an inflection
point from the declines of the first half of the fiscal year.
But without a 2 percentage point bump from the October
acquisition of Annie's, sales were down. U.S. cereal sales, a
key focus area of the company, were flat.
The numbers illustrate a growing shift by consumers toward
foods they consider healthier, whether due to their organic
origins or the main nutrients associated with them. The trend
has weighed on the performance of the most entrenched processed
food makers, including General Mills, Kraft Foods Group Inc
and Kellogg Co.
Besides the Annie's purchase, General Mills has altered its
Yoplait yogurt to appeal to health-conscious consumers by
simplifying ingredients and removing high fructose corn syrup
and artificial colors and flavors. Yogurt sales were up 10
percent in the third quarter.
But breakfast cereals, the company's third-biggest category
behind snacks and yogurt, remain a tough spot. Cereals accounted
for roughly $2.9 billion of the company's $17.9 billion in
annual sales in fiscal 2014.
Industrywide, U.S. cereal sales are expected to decline at a
rate of 1 percent to 2 percent through 2019, according to
Euromonitor International.
"We think the category will need more innovation and
renovation of core brands," General Mills Chief Executive
Officer Ken Powell told Reuters. "We feel that we are quite
competitive."
But he added: "Frankly, we'd like to gain more share."
General Mills has introduced Cheerios with protein, added
more cinnamon to its Cinnamon Toast Crunch and reintroduced its
French Toast Crunch, all moves that it says have produced
positive results. It also plans to make the bulk of its Cheerios
products gluten-free.
Still, it is too early to tell whether the cereal business
can replicate yogurt's turnaround, said Morningstar analyst Erin
Lash.
"General Mills has always been, with regards to gluten-free,
an early promoter of that category," she said. But overall,
cereal "doesn't lend itself to the convenient, on-the-go
factor."
