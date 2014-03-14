BRIEF-Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ
* Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ, citing sources
March 14 U.S. packaged foods group General Mills Inc estimated quarterly earnings below analysts' expectations due to lower sales volumes and increased marketing spending in its U.S. yogurt business.
The company, known for its Yoplait yogurt, Cheerios cereal and Haagen-Dazs ice cream, said it expects adjusted earnings of 61-62 cents per share for the third quarter.
Analysts on average expect a profit of 68 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazilian education firm Estácio Participações SA has hired Israel's ICTS International NV to investigate a security breach that exposed emails exchanged between a top company executive and a legal adviser, a person briefed on the matter said.