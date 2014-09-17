Sept 17 General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mixes, reported a 25 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales fell for the fourth straight quarter and merchandising costs rose.

The company's net income fell to $345.2 million, or 55 cents per share in the quarter ended Aug. 24, from $459.3 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 2.4 percent to $4.27 billion.

