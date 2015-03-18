(Corrects to "expects to complete the elimination of about 800
March 18 General Mills Inc, the maker of
Bisquick and Betty Crocker cake mixes, reported lower sales for
the sixth straight quarter, hurt by a stronger dollar.
The company also said on Wednesday that it expects to
complete the elimination of about 800 jobs, primarily in the
United States, by the end of fiscal 2015.
General Mills said in January that it would close plants in
Midland, Ontario, Canada and New Albany, Indiana, cutting about
500 jobs.
The company's sales outside the United States fell 7 percent
in the third quarter ended Feb. 22.
Net income attributable to General Mills fell to $343.2
million, or 56 cents per share, from $410.6 million, or 64 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Net sales declined 0.6 percent to $4.35 billion.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Sruthi
