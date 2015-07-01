(Adds details, shares, background)
July 1 General Mills Inc, the maker of
Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mixes, said
fourth-quarter profit halved as it recorded a $260 million
charge to write down the value of one of its frozen and canned
vegetable businesses.
An assessment of its Green Giant brand showed the business's
market value was now lower than its carrying value, the company
said in a statement on Wednesday.
General Mills has put up Green Giant for sale, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters in March.
The company's shares rose 0.5 percent to $56.00 in light
premarket trading on Wednesday.
General Mills' revenue in the quarter missed analysts'
average expectations, mainly due to a strong dollar, but cost
cuts helped profit beat estimates in the quarter.
The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company has been grappling
with sluggish sales at home, where changes in eating habits are
driving consumers away from some of the main products it sells.
That had forced the company to cut costs by improving its
domestic supply chain, cutting jobs, and closing facilities. Its
restructuring bill was $35 million in the quarter ended May 31.
Revenue at the U.S. retail segment, the company's largest by
sales, increased 5 percent to $2.5 billion, helped by higher
sales of yogurt, snacks and frozen breakfast. Sales in
international markets fell 8.8 percent to $1.22 billion.
While total revenue inched up 0.4 percent to $4.30 billion,
it was less than the $4.53 billion analysts were expecting,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills fell 54 percent
to $186.8 million, or 30 cents per share. Excluding items, its
profit of 75 cents per share topped estimate of 71 cents.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)