(Corrects paragraph 4 to say net sales fell 2.9 percent to
$4.28 billion, not 2.8 percent to $4.41 billion)
June 25 General Mills Inc reported a
10.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.
Selling, general and administrative costs fell about 7
percent in the fourth quarter ended May 25.
Net income rose to $404.6 million, or 65 cents per share, in
the quarter, from $366.3 million, or 55 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company, whose brands include Cheerios cereals and Betty
Crocker baking products, said net sales fell 2.9 percent to
$4.28 billion.
Sales in its U.S. branded goods retail business fell 1
percent to $2.4 billion.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)