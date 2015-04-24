DETROIT, April 24 General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, who last year became the first woman to lead a major U.S. automaker, received $16.2 million in 2014 compensation, up 78 percent from her predecessor's total the previous year.

Most of Barra's compensation is tied to stock awards that she cannot cash in yet. She received $4.55 million in salary and other liquid compensation for 2014, GM said in a proxy filed on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Barra, 53, replaced Dan Akerson, now 66, as CEO in January 2014. Akerson's 2013 compensation was $9.1 million.

Barra was paid $5.2 million in cash and stock in 2013, when her title was executive vice president and she headed global product development. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Matthew Lewis)