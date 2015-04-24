(Adds details on Barra's compensation, company and industry
background)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, April 24 General Motors Co Chief
Executive Officer Mary Barra, who last year became the first
woman to lead a major U.S. automaker, received $16.2 million in
2014 compensation, up 78 percent from her predecessor's total
the previous year.
Most of Barra's compensation is tied to stock awards that
she cannot cash in yet. She received $4.55 million in salary and
other liquid compensation for 2014, GM said in a proxy filed on
Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Barra, 53, replaced Dan Akerson, now 66, as CEO in January
2014. Akerson's 2013 compensation was $9.1 million.
Barra was paid $5.2 million in cash and stock in 2013, when
her title was executive vice president and she headed global
product development.
Detroit-based GM is now linking executive compensation more
closely to performance, as other big companies have done, as it
moves beyond the more restrictive guidelines it followed after
its 2009 U.S. government-led restructuring.
Barra and other top GM executives attained 74 percent of the
company's targets for profit, automotive cash flow and global
market share and quality. The quality metric included "customer
enthusiasm" and loyalty, as well as warranty expense.
Soon after Barra's ascension to CEO, GM became embroiled in
a massive recall of older vehicles with faulty ignition switches
that have been linked to at least 87 deaths. She
testified several times before Congress to explain GM's botched
response which included an 11-year gap before the recalls.
GM's board of directors chose not to award discretionary
bonuses to any of its top executives last year.
Ford Motor Co also changed leaders last year as Mark
Fields replaced Alan Mulally, who was largely credited with
helping Ford avoid the bankruptcies that in 2009 ensnared GM and
what was then Chrysler, now Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
.
Fields, who became CEO in July 2014, received $18.6 million
in compensation for last year, and Mulally was compensated for
the full year to the tune of $22 million. Ford Executive
Chairman Bill Ford made $15.1 million.
FCA Chief Sergio Marchionne received compensation valued at
about $38 million based on currency exchange rates at the end of
last year.
GM's annual meeting will be held on June 9 in Detroit.
Shareholders will consider company nominee Joseph Jimenez to
join the board. Jimenez, 55, is CEO of Novartis AG.
