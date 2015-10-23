BERLIN Oct 23 General Motors' Opel division has denied violating European environmental standards after researchers claimed to have found excessive nitric oxide emissions for the carmaker's Zafira model.

Germany's environmental lobby group DUH said on Friday that emissions of Opel's Zafira 1.6 CDTi multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) had been found up to 17 times higher than the current Euro-6 limit, citing tests carried out by the University of Applied Sciences in Bern, Switzerland. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)