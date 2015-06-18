(Recasts lead, adds analysts, investor)
MILAN, June 18 General Motors seeking
advice from investment banks shows it is taking an attempt by
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to force a
merger with its larger U.S. rival seriously, analysts and
traders said.
GM openly rebuffed a merger proposal from the
Italian-American carmaker earlier this year and CEO Mary Barra
said last week she had no interest in a tie up.
But sources told Reuters that GM had asked Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley for advice as fiery FCA boss
Sergio Marchionne is said to be lobbying GM investors in an
effort to drag the GM board to the negotiating table.
FCA is being advised by UBS, the sources
added.
Banca Akros analyst Gabriele Gambarova said the development
could demonstrate that the option of striking a deal with GM "is
not completely dead and that GM is at least contemplating such
an option at least to give more convincing answers to its
shareholders, possibly asking why a merger with FCA should not
bring the benefits envisaged by FCA and denied by GM."
"We believe that the news can be positive," he said.
Milan-listed shares in FCA were down 1.5 percent by 1157
GMT, but traders said the stock was mainly reacting to market
jitters over the situation in Greece.
Marchionne has for months argued that the auto industry
needed to consolidate to share prohibitive capital costs to
develop vehicles, including greener and more high-tech cars.
While a hostile move for GM is seen as a long shot given
FCA's much smaller size and high debt pile, Marchionne is trying
to lobby investors to support his case that GM and FCA would be
better off merged, the sources said.
Kevin Lilley, a fund manager at Old Mutual Asset Management
and an FCA shareholder said he would like to see a deal.
"Bringing together the two businesses would help on ... the
investment that's essential to do business in the future on
safety and emissions control," he said.
Analysts agree that an FCA-GM marriage could bring
significant cost savings through platform and production network
sharing, integration of the carmakers' European businesses and
overlap in Latin America.
But a deal would also likely face anti-trust issues in the
United States and risk job losses.
"Putting together FCA and GM looks like an operational and
management nightmare - but frankly if anyone can smash through
the issues and make it function, it would be Marchionne,"
Bernstein analyst Max Warburton said in a recent note, adding a
deal was unlikely.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Agnieszka Flak in Milan and
Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)