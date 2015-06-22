ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 22 General Motors Co
on Monday announced it will add 300 jobs and spend $245
million for an "all-new vehicle program" at its Orion Assembly
plant near Detroit.
GM would not reveal the name or type of vehicle program, but
said production would begin in three to four years. It is not
part of the previously announced plans for the same plant to
build the Bolt, a smaller electric vehicle, a GM spokesman said.
The investment is part of a previously announced $5.4
billion of spending planned for GM's U.S. manufacturing in the
next three years.
