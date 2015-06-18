(Adds details)
June 18 General Motors Co said on
Thursday that Fitch Ratings had raised the credit ratings of
both GM and GM Financial to investment grade.
The new ratings are 'BBB negative' with a stable outlook, GM
Fitch, the last of the three major ratings agencies to bring
GM's credit ratings to investment grade, cited a "fundamental
improvement" in the company's core business over the past
several years as one of the reasons for the upgrade.
The agency said it was confident GM had the financial
flexibility to navigate issues related to its recall of vehicles
last year, while maintaining an investment-grade credit profile.
GM recalled more than 2.5 million vehicles in 2014 after
accidents that caused more than 40 deaths.
