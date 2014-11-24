By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Nov 24 A Texas judge on Monday
overturned the conviction of a woman who pleaded guilty to
causing a fatal crash that killed her fiancé that was later
linked to a faulty switch in the General Motors Co car
she was driving, according to her lawyer.
Van Zandt County District Judge Teresa Drum granted a
petition from Candice Anderson to vacate her conviction for
criminally negligent homicide, according to her lawyer, Robert
Hilliard.
Anderson was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion in East Texas with
her fiancé, Gene Mikale Erickson, as a passenger when it veered
off the road and hit a grove of trees in 2004.
The car's air bags failed to deploy, and Erickson was
killed. Local prosecutors concluded Anderson was to blame, and
she agreed in 2007 to plea deal under which she served five
years of community supervision and paid a $2,500 fine and
restitution for Erickson's funeral costs, Hilliard said.
This year, GM recalled 2.6 million vehicles - including the
2004 Saturn Ion - over a problem with the ignition switch that
could cause it to switch out of position and cut power to the
air bags and brakes. Anderson's crash was later identified as
one of 13 linked to the switch.
Anderson filed a writ of habeas corpus to set aside her
conviction earlier this year, saying that she and crash
investigators had no way of knowing of the defect at the time of
the crash. Had they had that information, they would have
reached a different conclusion about the causes, according to
the petition.
The petition was granted following a hearing on Monday,
Hilliard said.
"GM knew this defect caused this death yet, instead of
telling the truth, watched silently as Candice was found guilty
of involuntary manslaughter," Hilliard said in a statement.
GM had submitted a letter in connection with Monday's
hearing acknowledging the switch "may have caused or contributed
to" the failure of the air bags to deploy.
A GM spokesman, Jim Cain, said in a statement that the
company cooperated fully with court requests in connection with
Anderson's petition.
"It is appropriate for the court to determine the legal
status of Ms. Anderson," he said.
GM has set up a program run by lawyer Kenneth Feinberg to
evaluate and pay claims for injuries and deaths linked to the
switch. Anderson has received an offer of compensation from the
program, Hilliard added.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye.; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Andre Grenon)