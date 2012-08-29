WASHINGTON Aug 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to lift a decades-old ban on general advertising of private stock offerings to investors.

The change, approved by a vote of 4-1, is aimed at making it easier for companies to raise capital. The change was mandated by the JOBS Act, signed into law in April.

The proposal to lift the ban was criticized by consumer and investor advocates, who said it rolled back important investor protections.

Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar voted against the change, citing concerns about increased investor vulnerability.