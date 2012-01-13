* CEO says fundamental for growth intact in Asia
* New Singapore office to focus on Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE Jan 13 U.S. private equity firm
General Atlantic LLC (GA) said on Friday the sharp depreciation
of India's currency and a stock market decline have created a
good entry point for private equity investments in the South
Asian nation.
"I think it is a very interesting entry point for India
right now," CEO Bill Ford told reporters in Singapore, where the
firm on Friday formally opened a new office. "We are biased
towards capital there."
"The reason is the currency has moved up into the low 50s
and for a dollar-based investor I think it is a very interesting
moment to put capital right there," he added.
A combination of slowing growth and widening fiscal and
current account deficits is weighing on the Indian rupee.
The rupee was the worst performer among Asian
currencies last year, losing close to 16 percent against the
dollar.
GA, which manages $17 billion in capital and owns a stake in
Facebook, has invested $1 billion in companies in India over the
past nine years, including stakes in IndusInd Bank and Infotech
Enterprises Ltd, according to its website
(www.generalatlantic.com).
Ford said the firm has made 2.5 times on its capital in
Indian investments with an average holding period of four years.
Abhay Havaldar, who set up GA's India office in 2002 and has
moved to Singapore recently, said the firm has 12 investments in
India. The firm has also exited from four companies.
In China, GA last year invested in the initial public
offering of China's hypermart firm Sun Art, which
raised $1.1 billion in a Hong Kong listing.
Ford said Asia accounts for about a quarter of its
investments and should grow to a third over the medium-term.
He said fundamentals are intact for growth in China, India
and Southeast Asia, while challenging public markets is creating
room for private capital.
"This one should be a very active year," Ford said.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)