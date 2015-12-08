Dec 8 Private equity firm General Atlantic LLC named Jorn Nikolay as managing director and Roni Elchahal, Andrew Ferrer and Rajat Sood as principal, effective Jan. 1.

Nikolay, who joined General Atlantic in 2008, currently leads the firm's Munich office, the company said on Tuesday.

Elchahal is currently responsible for General Atlantic's Europe, Middle East and Africa capital partnering effort based in London. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)