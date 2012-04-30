April 30 General Cable Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher North American volumes, sending the cable maker's shares up 8 percent in extended trading.

The maker of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products, also forecast second-quarter revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion and adjusted earnings of 65 cents to 75 cents per share.

Analysts were looking for sales of $1.57 billion and profit of 72 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income fell to $24.9 million, or 49 cents per share, from $38.2 million, or 70 cents per share, a year ago. Adjusted profit was 48 cents per share.

Sales jumped 7 percent to $1.43 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

Global volume, as measured in metal pounds sold, increased 3 percent year-over-year and 6 percent sequentially, the company said.

General Cable shares rose 8 percent to $31.80 in extended trade. They closed at $29.44 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)