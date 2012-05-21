May 21 General Cable Corp said it plans to buy Alcan Cable, the wire and cable business of Rio Tinto Plc , for $185 million in cash.

The company, which makes copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products, said it expects Alcan to contribute about $650 million to $700 million in annual revenue at current metal prices. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)