BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
WASHINGTON, April 4 General Dynamics Corp said on Friday that the U.S. Army denied its protest about the terms of multibillion-dollar competition for a new armored vehicle.
General Dynamics spokesman Pete Keating said the company would study the Army's ruling and decide on the next steps to take.
The company has 10 days to file a protest with the Government Accountability Office, an arm of Congress that rules on federal contract disputes.
The company says it believes the Army's rules for the competition are skewed to favor BAE System Plc's tracked Bradley Fighting Vehicle, while putting General Dynamics wheeled Stryker vehicles at a disadvantage. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur