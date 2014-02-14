By Randall Palmer and Andrea Shalal-Esa
OTTAWA/WASHINGTON Feb 14 U.S. weapons maker
General Dynamics Corp has won a contract worth up to $13
billion for its Canadian division to build light-armored
vehicles for Saudi Arabia, in what Ottawa said was the largest
advanced manufacturing export win in Canadian history.
General Dynamics said on Friday the 14-year contract for
military and commercial vehicles and training and support
services has a value of $10 billion, but could be worth about
$13 billion if all options were exercised.
The company did not identify the customer, but Canadian
Trade Minister Ed Fast issued a statement saying the vehicles
would be sold to Saudi Arabia and would create and sustain 3,000
jobs each year in Canada.
Fast led trade missions to the Saudi kingdom in 2012 and
2013. The deal is facilitated by Canada's international
government-to-government contracting organization, the Canadian
Commercial Corp.
"The whole-of-government approach to export sales gives us a
strategic advantage as we pursue international markets," Danny
Deep, vice president at General Dynamics Land Systems - Canada,
said in a statement.
The Saudi order provides a huge shot in the arm for General
Dynamics, whose combat systems business has seen declining
revenues in recent years given the end of the war in Iraq and
the U.S. reduction of troops in Afghanistan.
"That's a biggie," said Byron Callan, analyst with Capital
Alpha Securities. "The Saudi order for light-armored vehicles is
a clear positive for General Dynamics. It is confirmation not
only of the 2014 guidance, but of a more stable combat systems
outlook in 2015 and beyond."
General Dynamics continues to bid for other international
orders, including one from Morocco, he said.
General Dynamics's chief executive, Phebe Novakovic, flagged
the deal -- without identifying the buyer -- during the
company's earnings call last month and said she was confident
that the contract would materialize in the first quarter after
protracted negotiations.
At the time, she said a delay in the contract and a slowdown
in spending by the U.S. Army had contributed to a $1.4 billion
shortfall in revenues for General Dynamics's combat systems
sector in 2013. Revenues are slated to decline again in 2014,
but far more modestly.
General Dynamics shares were up 1.7 percent at $105.45
around midday on the New York Stock Exchange.