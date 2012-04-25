BRIEF-Capella Education Q4 earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations
* Capella Education company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
WASHINGTON, April 25 General Dynamics Chief Executive Jay Johnson told analysts on a conference call:
- that he saw continuing risk in the shorter-cycle information systems business, where anxiety about the federal budget has been slowing government orders
- that lower revenues in that division were largely due to timing issues, but contract award activity had begun to pick up in recent weeks
- that he saw a great deal of continued uncertainty in the company's defense businesses, but aerospace sales were expected to keep growing
- the company said a $67 million charge in its European combat business stemmed from an isolated human error in accounting for accrual of earnings last year. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa)
Feb 14 Health insurer Aetna Inc and rival Humana Inc said on Tuesday they had mutually ended their $34 billion merger agreement.
* Humana announces termination of merger with Aetna; schedules conference call with investors