WASHINGTON, April 24 General Dynamics Corp
remains "very, very focused" on cutting overhead costs
across the company as part of its ongoing drive to improve
operating margins and increase competitiveness, Chief Executive
Phebe Novakovic said on Wednesday.
"Going after overhead is critical to margin expansion in the
down environment," Novakovic told an analysts call. "So you ...
better believe that we're going to be very, very focused on
taking costs out and we've done it. And we'll continue to do
it."
Novakovic said cutting costs has also made the company more
competitive and allowed it to win more orders.
She said General Dynamics would continue to reduce its
workforce as needed in the current budget environment but
declined to forecast any specific areas targeted for layoffs.