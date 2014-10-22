WASHINGTON Oct 22 General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday raised its guidance for earnings per share in the full 2014 year to $7.60 to $7.70, up about $0.25 from its earlier forecast.

Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told analysts on an earnings call that the company had raised its guidance due to higher revenues, the expectation of higher operating earnings in three of the company's four divisions and a modestly lower tax rate.

Novakovic also said she expected the aerospace sector to see "very strong" orders in the fourth quarter after the introduction of two new aircraft this month. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)