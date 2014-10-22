WASHINGTON Oct 22 General Dynamics Corp
on Wednesday raised its guidance for earnings per share in the
full 2014 year to $7.60 to $7.70, up about $0.25 from its
earlier forecast.
Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told analysts on an earnings
call that the company had raised its guidance due to higher
revenues, the expectation of higher operating earnings in three
of the company's four divisions and a modestly lower tax rate.
Novakovic also said she expected the aerospace sector to see
"very strong" orders in the fourth quarter after the
introduction of two new aircraft this month.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)