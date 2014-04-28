WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. Navy on Monday
awarded a $17.6 billion contract for 10 more Virginia-class
attack submarines to General Dynamics Corp and its major
subcontractor, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, the
largest Navy shipbuilding contract ever.
The contract, which funds work on two Virginia-class
submarines per year from fiscal year 2014 through 2018, resulted
in savings of over $2 billion, effectively giving the Navy 10
ships for the price of nine, said Navy Captain David Goggins,
program manager for the Virginia-class submarines.
Rear Admiral David Johnson, the Navy's program executive
officer for submarines, said the new contract would result in
additional reductions in procurement by taking advantage of
economic order quantities, but will also lower operating costs.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ros Krasny and Sandra
Maler)