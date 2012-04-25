US STOCKS-Futures flat as Yellen speech awaited for rate hike clues
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
April 25 Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp reported an 8.7 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, citing slow government contract awards and a $67 million noncash adjustment to earnings from its European combat systems operations.
The maker of tanks, ships and Gulfstream jets said net earnings fell to $564 million, or $1.57 per share, from $618 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was $7.6 billion, down from $7.8 billion a year earlier.
The company forecast full-year earnings per share of $7.10 to $7.20, below analysts' forecasts of $7.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Regenxbio announces IND active for Phase I trial of RGX-314 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ohr Pharmaceutical announces strategic update and fiscal first quarter 2017 earnings