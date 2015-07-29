WASHINGTON, July 29 General Dynamics Corp n Wednesday said it saw a rebound in demand for its Gulfstream business jets from S&P 500 companies, which helped drive a $1 billion increase in the backlog of its aerospace division in the second quarter.

"The U.S. economy remains strong, particularly compared to others in the world," Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told an analysts call. "The sales pipeline remains steady across all models. We see no decline in the level of interest, and a particularly encouraging return of S&P 500 companies as they seek to replenish aging fleets." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)