WASHINGTON, July 24 General Dynamics Corp
reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings on
Wednesday but said its backlog was down more than 5 percent from
a year earlier.
The maker of tanks, ships and Gulfstream jets reported net
earnings of $640 million, or $1.81 per share, up from $634
million, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was little changed at $7.91 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
earnings per share of $1.62 on revenue of $7.73 billion.
The company's backlog was $49.4 billion at the end of the
quarter, down 5.6 percent from a year earlier.