UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 23 General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream business jets and U.S. Navy warships, reported higher earnings and operating margins in the third quarter despite a dip in revenue.
The company said on Wednesday that net earnings rose 8.5 percent to $651 million from $600 million in the year earlier period, while revenues fell 1.7 percent to $7.93 billion. Earnings per share increased 8.2 percent to $1.84 from $1.70.
Revenues were largely in line with Wall Street estimates, but earnings beat expectations from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, who had forecast EPS of $1.68.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.