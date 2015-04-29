WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. weapons maker General
Dynamics Corp reported higher-than-expected earnings,
revenues and margins for the first quarter, sending its shares
higher in pre-market trading.
General Dynamics, maker of Gulfstream business jets, ships,
tanks and other military equipment, said net earnings rose 20
percent to $716 million, or $2.14 per share, from $595 million,
or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. Revenues rose 7.1 percent to
$7.78 billion from $7.26 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
earnings per share of $1.94 and revenues of $7.42 billion.
The company said operating margins grew in three of its four
business groups, rising to 13.2 percent company-wide from 12
percent in the first quarter of 2014. Shares were up 1.3 percent
at $135.20 in pre-market trading.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)