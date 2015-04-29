(Adds details from earnings call)
By Andrea Shalal
April 29 U.S. weapons maker General Dynamics
Corp on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected earnings
and revenues for the first quarter, sending its shares up 4
percent.
General Dynamics, maker of Gulfstream business jets as well
as ships, tanks and other military equipment, said net earnings
rose 20 percent to $716 million, or $2.14 per share, from $595
million, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. Revenues gained 7.1
percent to $7.78 billion from $7.26 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S looked for
earnings per share of $1.94 on revenues of $7.42 billion.
Operating margins improved in three of its four business
groups, rising to 13.2 percent companywide from 12 percent in
the first quarter of 2014.
Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic said a 20.4 percent
margin posted in the aerospace sector would likely not be
sustained over the full year.
General Dynamics did not revise its outlook for the full
year, but Novakovic told analysts the company was ahead of its
plan.
"We're off to a very good start to the year, nicely ahead of
our expectations," she said. "We will work to consolidate our
improvements and continue to outperform."
Novakovic said about 5 cents of the 20-cent beat on earnings
per share was due to a lower-than-projected tax rate of 29
percent for the quarter.
The company said the strong U.S. dollar depressed revenues
and operating earnings by about $120 million and $20 million,
respectively.
The funded backlog grew to $56 billion at the end of the
first quarter from $53 billion at the end of last year, with the
total backlog reaching $70.5 billion. It said it had $25.6
billion in additional unfunded contracts and options.
General Dynamics said it repurchased 4.56 million shares in
the quarter, and planned to continue returning cash to
shareholders through repurchases and dividends.
Novakovic said mergers and acquisitions were "not on my
radar screen" because she was not seeing interesting new
opportunities.
Revenues rose at three of the company's four divisions,
while operating earnings rose across the board, led by a 47
percent increase in earnings at the combat systems division.
General Dynamics' shares rose $5.26 at $138.74 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Franklin
Paul and Jeffrey Benkoe)