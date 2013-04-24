April 24 General Dynamics Corp reported
slightly higher first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, far
exceeding analysts' forecasts, but revenue fell short of
expectations.
The maker of tanks, ships and Gulfstream jets reported net
earnings of $571 million, or $1.62 per share, up from $564
million or $1.57 per share, a year earlier.
Revenues dipped to $7.4 billion from $7.58 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
earnings of $528 million, or $1.50 per share, on revenue of
$7.55 billion.
Operating margins edged up to 11.4 percent from 11.3 percent
a year earlier, the company said.
Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic, who has carried out a
series of management changes since taking over on Jan. 1, said
the company was focused on operations, cost improvement and cash
generation.
She called the first-quarter results "a strong start toward
achieving our objectives for the year."
General Dynamics' backlog at end of the quarter was $48.5
billion, down from $55.2 billion a year earlier.
The company said the estimated value of various unfunded
contracts and options that have not been exercised was $25.2
billion.