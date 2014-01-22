WASHINGTON Jan 22 General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream business jets and Navy warships, reported higher than expected revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2013, and boosted profit margins over 2012 levels.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations of $624 million, or $1.76 per share, on revenues of $8.1 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected earnings from continuing operations of $615 million or $1.75 per share, and revenues of $7.99 billion.

For the full year, General Dynamics said earnings from continuing operations were $2.5 billion, or $7.03 per share, while revenues edged slightly lower to $31.2 billion.