WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. military shipbuilder General Dynamics Corp has won a contract valued at $212 million to design and construct a new steel deckhouse for the third Zumwalt-class destroyer it is building in Bath, Maine, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

The fixed-price contract, which carries an incentive fee, also covers construction of a new aft peripheral launch system to launch missiles from the ship.

The contract runs through December 2016, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major weapons deals.