BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. military shipbuilder General Dynamics Corp has won a contract valued at $212 million to design and construct a new steel deckhouse for the third Zumwalt-class destroyer it is building in Bath, Maine, the Pentagon announced on Friday.
The fixed-price contract, which carries an incentive fee, also covers construction of a new aft peripheral launch system to launch missiles from the ship.
The contract runs through December 2016, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major weapons deals.
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors