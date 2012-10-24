WASHINGTON Oct 24 General Dynamics Corp
on Wednesday said uncertainty about future U.S. defense budgets
affected government orders in its shorter-cycle businesses in
the third quarter, driving the number of bids awaiting awards to
record levels.
Chief Executive Jay Johnson, who retires at the end of the
year, said that trend looks likely to continue in the fourth
quarter.
He said he hoped Congress could reach a bipartisan agreement
to avert $500 billion in additional, across-the-board cuts due
to start taking effect in January, but said it remained
difficult to plan for next year.
"We are also extremely concerned about the profound
disruption and paralysis that implementing these cuts will
likely have on our customer and thus our entire industry,"
Johnson said.
He said the company remained focused on managing the
business "for earnings and cash, cutting costs, and positioning
our businesses to better navigate further defense cuts."