BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
Sept 12 General Electric Co is considering selling its $2.2 billion stake in Thai lender Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
GE may contact potential buyers including Malayan Banking Bhd, the news agency reported.
Thai media have previously reported that Malaysian lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd could be interested in buying the stake.
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.