Nov 21 GE : * Awarded 545 megawatts of commitments to power 26 Brazil wind farms * Says total amount of energy auctioned was 867 mw and GE secured 63 percent of

the auction capacity * Says received 10-year operations and maintenance agreements to service the

awarded 545 megawatts on 26 wind farms * Says won 545 megawatts of orders for wind turbines in Brazil's a-3 auction,

which was held on November 18