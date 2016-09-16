By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 General Electric Co
said it will receive $1.9 billion for a contract to supply steam
turbines, generators and other equipment to the Hinkley Point C
project, the United Kingdom's first new nuclear power plant in
decades.
By approving Hinkley Point on Thursday, the UK government
cleared the way for GE to begin building two 1,770-megawatt
Arabelle steam turbines and generators capable of powering six
million homes and supplying about 7 percent of the UK's power
generation needs for 60 years, GE said. They will replace older
coal-fired plants, GE said.
The government of British Prime Minister Theresa May
approved the controversial 24 billion (18.17 billion
pounds)project on Thursday, after putting it on hold in July.
GE had already been doing early engineering work on the
project to build one of the largest nuclear plants in the world.
The U.S. industrial company acquired the contract and
capability when it purchased the power assets of France's Alstom
last year. Alstom won the competition a few years ago,
GE said.
The UK decision "confirms our technology leadership and it
also confirms that it was not such a bad decision to buy
Alstom," Andreas Lusch, chief executive officer of steam power
systems at GE Power, said in an interview on Thursday.
New nuclear projects are slowly recovering after a steep
drop following the 2011 Fukushima accident in Japan. GE is also
bidding on nuclear competitions in Finland, South Africa, Saudi
Arabia, Egypt, India and China, Lusch said.
"We are involved in all of those projects in the tendering
phase," he said.
The UK government's agreement to move ahead with Hinkley
Point also established a new UK investment policy aimed at
giving the country greater control when foreign states are
involved in buying stakes in "critical infrastructure" in the
future.
The project, being built by French state-controlled utility
company EDF, includes an $8 billion investment from
Chinese state-backed firm China General Nuclear Power
Corporation (IPO-CGNP.HK).
EDF said it had agreed with the UK government that it would
not sell its controlling stake in the project, raising concern
among some analysts about EDF's risk profile.
(1 British pound = $1.3210)
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernard Orr)